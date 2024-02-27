Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.59 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

