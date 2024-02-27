Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,322. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3,547.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,359,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.