Central Pacific Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $63,860.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $191,614. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.



Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

