ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

