ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $7.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Oppenheimer downgraded ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NYSE CHPT opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,628,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

