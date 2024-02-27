Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 4.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.61. 663,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,024. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.95 and a 200 day moving average of $394.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

