Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.08. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
