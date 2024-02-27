Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.69) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £960.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,703.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.45. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($4.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.41), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($774,917.96). In related news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 42,652 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £142,457.68 ($180,692.14). Also, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.41), for a total value of £610,945.32 ($774,917.96). Insiders have sold a total of 273,075 shares of company stock worth $93,768,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

