Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 6th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.19% of Chesapeake Energy worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. 546,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,749. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

