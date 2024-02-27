Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

CPKF stock remained flat at $18.23 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

