Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $153.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

