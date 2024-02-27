Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.90 and last traded at $150.57. 6,050,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 8,583,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $285.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

