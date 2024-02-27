China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

China Pharma shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

