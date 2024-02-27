ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

