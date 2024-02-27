Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

CHUY opened at $33.58 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $582.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

