CIBC Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 543,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,605. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

