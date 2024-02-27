CIBC Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$53.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.20.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.85. The company had a trading volume of 338,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

