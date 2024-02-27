Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.60. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,679,813 shares changing hands.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

