Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 173,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 721,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

