Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,633 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Citigroup worth $138,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE C traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 4,802,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,993,480. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

