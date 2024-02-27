Citigroup Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $127.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. 461,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,597. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $128.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 285,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

