Citigroup Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $17.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock valued at $739,165. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 257.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

