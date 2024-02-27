Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.60

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

Clarke Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.17.

Insider Activity

In other Clarke news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $75,600. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

