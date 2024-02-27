Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 23306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.23 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,002.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.