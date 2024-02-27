Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 426,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,352,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $949.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

