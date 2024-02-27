ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

