Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Clearwater Analytics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.73, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at $468,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after purchasing an additional 391,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

