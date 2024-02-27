Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 349,600 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.22% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 2,595,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

