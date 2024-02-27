Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 50,400 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.27% of Select Medical worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 85.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Select Medical by 155.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. 118,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

