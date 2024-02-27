Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 130,450 Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 36,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

