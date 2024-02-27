Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 41,390 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 160,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,405. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

