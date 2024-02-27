Clough Capital Partners L P Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. 2,561,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,749. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $239.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.42.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

