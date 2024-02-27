Clough Capital Partners L P Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 447,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,187. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

