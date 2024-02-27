Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.67. 88,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

