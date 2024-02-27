Clough Capital Partners L P Has $8.37 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX remained flat at $38.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,448,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,123,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

