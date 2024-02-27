Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 3,100 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.21% of Arcellx worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,658 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,240,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of Arcellx stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

