Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,954 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 16.43. 76,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,745. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.85 per share, for a total transaction of 2,030,880.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,292,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately 197,953,742.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,277,148 shares of company stock valued at $49,194,918 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

