Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

