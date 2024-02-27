Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 1,084,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,578. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $646.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

