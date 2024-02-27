Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of COLL opened at $36.56 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.