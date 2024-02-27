Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CIGI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. 179,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.