Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Comerica by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

