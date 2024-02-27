Comparing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.67 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $142.43 million 8.21 -$86.88 million ($0.26) -13.46

Analyst Ratings

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGT Capital Investments and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69% Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65%

Summary

Bitfarms beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

