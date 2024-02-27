CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Holdings Boosted by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,501 shares during the period. CompoSecure makes up 5.9% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.10% of CompoSecure worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $39,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,997,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

