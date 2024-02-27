Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $239.00.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

