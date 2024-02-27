Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of nCino worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

nCino Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

