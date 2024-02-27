Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 8.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 78,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 87.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $4,986,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Profile

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

