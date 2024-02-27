Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.67 Million in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in AZEK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

