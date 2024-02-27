Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.09 Million in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

