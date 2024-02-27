Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 25,104 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Ambarella worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

